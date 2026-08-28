Collapse in the Union! Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner

We have reasons to no longer consider Russia a strategic partner. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, quoted by TRT World.

He accused Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of failing to fulfill their security obligations during the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2022. According to him, after the events of September 2022, there can be no talk of a strategic partnership.

Pashinyan indicated that Yerevan will continue the dialogue aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in various sectors, while at the same time transforming its relations with Moscow and pursuing a balanced foreign policy.

According to him, the transformation of Armenian-Russian relations is a natural process that followed the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russia claims that Moscow's security commitments do not apply to Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but apply only to the internationally recognized territory of Armenia itself.