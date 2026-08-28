Drones shot down, aviation mobilized and mines neutralized due to the war in Ukraine

2026 is the year in which the war between Russia and Ukraine caused the most serious problems for Romania, Digi24 points out in its report on the subject. Over the past eight months, 25 drones have entered the country's airspace, which represents more than half of the total number registered, the media outlet notes, citing information from the country's Ministry of National Defense. The agency maintains a real-time report on its website, with data updated daily.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 130 attacks have been registered near the Romanian border. In the first eight months of this year alone, 64 attacks were recorded – more than twice as many as last year, when 28 were registered. As a result, the number of airspace protection missions has also increased.

Fighter jets have been scrambled 84 times since the start of the war, with 49 of these cases occurring this year. Both Romanian Air Force aircraft and allied aircraft deployed in Romania to carry out similar missions have participated in the operations.

As for drones shot down on Romanian territory, this year is the first in which the country has shot down such devices - four in total. At the same time, numerous incidents have been registered in which debris or fallen drones have been found on Romanian soil. A total of 69 fragments have been found, 33 of which - this year.

Another issue that the Ministry of National Defense is paying attention to is related to sea mines. During the war, the Romanian Navy destroyed nine sea mines. Two such devices have been neutralized this year.