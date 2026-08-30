Ukraine and Russia exchanged blows again this night

Early Sunday morning, an explosion rocked Kiev after Russia renewed its drone strikes against the city. According to preliminary information, the drones attacked the center of the Ukrainian capital, local media reported.

Shortly before the strike, an air raid alert sounded in the city and the region. Observers reported that 18 Russian drones were currently flying towards the Kiev region, news.bg specified.

On Saturday, 37 people died in the Bucha district of the Kiev region as a result of Russian strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned what he called "negligence", adding that the strikes targeted an ammunition depot in a civilian area, causing secondary explosions.

Russian air defense forces have shot down 40 Ukrainian drones over the Leningrad and Moscow regions. At the same time, there were reports that Ukraine had fired up to 500 drones at several Russian regions. Two Moscow airports - Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo - have restricted traffic as the attack continues.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Kirishi oil refinery in Leningrad region, home to Russia's second-largest city - was hit. St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Kiev was repeatedly attacked by Russian drones on Saturday and early Sunday, causing widespread damage in the city.