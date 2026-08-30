Fire breaks out at Russian refinery after Ukrainian drone attack

A fire broke out at a refinery in northwestern Russia after a drone crashed near it, local authorities said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse. The agency points out that this is happening against the backdrop of Kiev's intensified campaign of attacks on Russian energy facilities, BTA reported.

A fire broke out near an oil refinery in the Kirish district of the Leningrad region when a drone crashed, the region's governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Max channel, quoted by TASS.

62 drones were shot down during the attack, and the alert over the region has been canceled, Drozdenko added.

The Leningrad region, home to Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has important port infrastructure on the Baltic Sea, AFP notes.

The death toll from Friday night's Russian strike on a warehouse west of Kiev, the deadliest attack so far this year, has risen to 38, with four people still missing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by the Associated Press. press and Ukrinform.

“In the village of Myla in the Kyiv region, work to deal with the consequences of the Russian strike continues around the clock. According to today's data, the strike has killed 38 people, injured 20, and four are missing”, Zelensky said on “Facebook”. He added that two children were among the injured.

The strike on Friday night on what Ukrainian officials said was an ammunition depot caused massive explosions and fires that engulfed dozens of nearby homes and buildings.