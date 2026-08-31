China assures Finland: We will not allow Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

China has privately assured Finland that it will not allow Russia to use nuclear weapons. This became clear from the words of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, quoted by "Politico".

He was categorical when asked whether Russia could resort to nuclear weapons, stating that Beijing represents a strong brake on a possible escalation of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"This summer, the Chinese foreign minister was with me, and I raised this issue," Stubb pointed out. "And he said: "We will never allow this to happen." And I think that's a pretty good deterrent."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Stubb in Helsinki on July 5. Topics discussed included Russia's invasion of Ukraine and security in Europe. China remains one of Moscow's most important economic and diplomatic partners.

Stubb also said that Moscow benefits from Europeans being constantly focused on the prospect of nuclear escalation or a direct attack on NATO.

"Russia wants us Europeans to sit here and discuss: Will Russia escalate? Will it use nuclear weapons? Will Russia attack NATO and Europe?", the Finnish leader noted.

His advice was characteristically restrained: "Stay calm, stay cool, stay composed, stay vigilant. Don't dramatize, prepare for the worst to avoid it." This measured tone is typical of Stubb. In May, after a drone entered Finnish airspace near Helsinki and fighter jets were scrambled, he said that Finland "faces no direct military threat." Now he has similarly downplayed fears of an imminent Russian attack on NATO, describing Moscow's attempts to test the alliance's response as "more of a provocation" than a preparation for war. He said Russian troops remained engaged in Ukraine, and NATO's deterrent made a direct attack unlikely. However, Stubb also said that Europe was approaching the point at which it should resume direct political dialogue with Moscow - a remarkable call from the president of a country that shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia and joined NATO after Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"I am sure that we are approaching the day when it would be useful for Europeans to establish more direct contact with Russia," he said, "especially because we need to avoid misunderstandings.".

Europe "is not there yet," Stubb stressed, with support for Ukraine remaining the immediate priority.

"You can't just hit the mute button. You have to start a dialogue," he added.