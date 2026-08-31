Germany will officially accuse Russia of the attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport and will trigger new sanctions, reports "Politico", citing its sources.

Several drones with explosives were found near Leipzig airport in August, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to officially accuse Moscow very soon, writes "Politico", citing its sources.

Merz has already announced that there will be severe consequences for the perpetrator, and this means additional sanctions for Russia and companies in the country, other German and European media also write. "Russia must be given a clear signal", commented the deputy chairwoman of the Social Democrats parliamentary group, Simte Möller. That is why the Germans are planning a number of measures in response to the planned attack on the Leipzig airport, Möller said, quoted by "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung", confirming that the Kremlin is clearly behind it.

A series of incidents with drones and weapons

The first drone was discovered on August 4 by an airport employee near a Ukrainian cargo plane "Antonov". According to investigators, the drone was supposed to land on the wings of the plane, but the detonator did not activate. Days later, authorities found two more drones near the airport. According to information from "Wall Street Journal" American services directly linked the aircraft to Russia.

In parallel, it became clear that German services had discovered a weapons depot in a forest near Berlin, as reported by WDR, NDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung". It was intended for agents to carry out attacks on behalf of Russia, the German publications claim. The weapons were discovered in October 2025, but the media investigation was published recently. The German prosecutor's office is still investigating the case.

Other European countries also accuse Moscow of provocations

In recent weeks, there has been a serious increase in incidents threatening the security of NATO countries, notes "Politico". "In Romania, a naval drone loaded with explosives was discovered a few hundred meters from the "Neptune Deep" gas project in the Black Sea and was neutralized by the Romanian armed forces. President Nikos Dan directly blamed Russia for the incident," the authors of the article recall. "A few days later, Slovak police prevented a planned arson of a drone factory. In Estonia, authorities are investigating possible Russian involvement after arson of military enterprises. Explosions at ammunition factories in Italy and Bulgaria are also being investigated, although there is currently no clear evidence of Russian sabotage in these cases," the publication adds.

At the same time, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow, and according to various sources, he warned the Kremlin authorities not to carry out provocations against NATO countries.