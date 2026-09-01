Explosions rock Kiev. Four injured

Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in the early hours of today, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, citing their reporters at the scene and eyewitnesses.

The authorities announced on "Telegram" that four people were injured and urged the population to take shelter in bomb shelters, BTA reported.

Two of the injured were children, the authorities in Kiev said. An airstrike was declared for almost the entire territory of Ukraine in the early hours of today.

The attack is the sixth consecutive day of incessant Russian air strikes on Kiev and the surrounding area, disrupting the daily rhythm of life for millions of people, "Reuters" noted.