The death toll from the floods in Nepal and China has exceeded 1,000 people

The death toll from the deadly floods in the Himalayas has exceeded a thousand people in Nepal and Tibet, authorities said today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

The police in Kathmandu said that 1,007 people had died in Nepal alone. China had previously announced that the death toll in Tibet was 16.

The authorities said that many of the bodies recovered were badly mutilated, and in some cases already badly decomposed. The death toll is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

The number of people missing in Nepal has risen to almost 4,600, a police spokesman said. Nearly 550 people are missing in Tibet.

Secondary floods are possible in the border region between Tibet and Nepal in the coming days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported yesterday on its website.

There is a risk of a breakthrough of the artificial lake formed after the landslide in the mountainous region on the border between Tibet and Nepal on August 26 this year, a repeated outpouring of large volumes of water and heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens traveling independently or in an organized manner strictly follow the instructions of local authorities and not undertake any trips near the affected areas.