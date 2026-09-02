Less than a month ago, the Senate voted in memory of the late Senator Lindsey Graham and passed a bill he proposed that would impose sanctions on Russia's trading partners. However, as the American editorial team of Politico writes, the bill currently faces a serious threat to pass in the House of Representatives, where it faces significant resistance from Democrats, a lack of enthusiasm from Republicans and a fading impulse to honor the memory of the late senator from South Carolina, "Focus" pointed out.

It is noted that Republican Party leaders have excluded it from the list of bills that should be put to a vote this week.

"We just got back from the committee chairmen's meeting and no one mentioned anything about this issue", House Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Fox (Republican of North Carolina) noted in an interview.

When asked if the bill could pass through her committee on its way to the plenary session of the House of Representatives, she replies:

"I have no idea. Nobody's talking about it.“

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged that there was an uphill battle ahead, but did not say whether the bill would be considered by the House of Representatives after the Senate passed it by a vote of 86 to 11.