Sarah Wagenknecht, one of Germany's most prominent left-wing populist politicians, sharply criticized today the measures taken against Moscow in connection with the failed drone attack in Leipzig, stating that even if Russia was behind it, a drone that did not cause any damage is no reason to “incite a dangerously escalating situation“, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“Even if Russia was behind this, a drone that did not cause any damage is no reason to incite a dangerously escalating situation“, said Wagenknecht, who created a political party with her name when she left the "Left" in 2024 due to differences over refugee policy, COVID-19 vaccination and the war in Ukraine to found her own eponymous alliance - the "Alliance for Social Justice and Economic Reason" (BSW). This could lead to war with Russia, she warned.

The drones attributed to Russia did not explode, Wagenknecht added, pointing out that the German government did not react to the attack on the "Nord Stream" gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, which she believes was carried out by Ukraine.

Wagenknecht accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of escalating the situation with Russia: “Merz is bringing us closer and closer to war with Russia“.

Earlier this evening, the German government blamed Russia for the failed attack with an explosives-laden drone on Leipzig/Halle airport.

The German government announced a series of retaliatory measures, including the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the termination of the contract with the “Russian House“ cultural institute in Berlin, as well as additional sanctions.