Odessa is subjected to a massive air attack

Odessa has been subjected to a massive air attack, strong explosions echo in the city, the head of the Odessa city military administration, Sergei Lisak, announced on Telegram.

Three people have been injured, including a child, as a result of the midnight attack, Lisak added, quoted by BTA.

Damage has been caused to the infrastructure, there are destroyed homes, the message also says.

In several parts of the city, after the strong explosions, the power supply also stopped.

The air alert was announced at 01:59 local time (and Bulgarian), and lasted for more than an hour.

Regional authorities are calling on residents to immediately take shelter in bomb shelters.

Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150 000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.