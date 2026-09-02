Senior Iranian official: US is Satan!

The speaker of the Iranian parliament and Iran's chief negotiator in the talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said today that the US is "Satan", reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

The senior Iranian official made this statement after a US attack during a wedding in southern Iran.

"The school in Minab: children killed (. . .) A wedding in Kuhestak: children killed along with their families. "If a force acts like Satan, chooses its targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, then it is Satan," the speaker of the Iranian parliament wrote on the social platform Ex.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said today that four of its members were killed in a US strike in western Iran.

Iranian forces said today that they had attacked US military targets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain. They previously claimed responsibility for strikes on Jordan and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, Iraqi Kurdistan, where soldiers from the anti-jihadist coalition led by the United States are stationed, has become a target of attacks by Iran and pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq.

The Iraqi Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service said that coalition soldiers shot down ten drones with explosives in the airspace of Erbil province from 01:13 to 03:31 (Bulgarian) time.

An Iranian drone attack on Kuwait led to a fire in a residential complex in the capital Kuwait today, the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

Bahrain intercepted an Iranian airstrike today, the Associated Press reported. Tehran has been attacking US allies in the Persian Gulf despite threats from US President Donald Trump to escalate US military strikes.

Bahrain, which hosts a key US naval base, said its air defence systems had intercepted targets launched by Iran.

After a pause of more than a month, the US-Iranian exchange of fire intensified over the weekend after US forces struck Iranian missile launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran retaliated with missiles at US bases in Jordan.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that three members of its Basij paramilitary force had been killed in a US strike on an Iranian island in the Gulf.