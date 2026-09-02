Greenland Foreign Minister: Dialogue with US continues

Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute Egede said today that negotiations with the US over the future of the Arctic island are continuing, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Egede did not give details.

US President Donald Trump's statements that the US should acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory have created tension between the US and Denmark, as well as in Europe, Reuters notes.

"Officials are working hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I cannot share details about these talks. "I can say that the dialogue is continuing," Egede said during a debate in the European Parliament.

For the first time in modern history, Danish conscripts are being deployed to Greenland, Reuters reported.

This is a move by Denmark to strengthen its presence in the Arctic after the United States expressed a desire to acquire Greenland.

The conscripts are taking part in the Danish military exercise "Arctic Resilience," in which soldiers are trained to fight and survive in extreme cold.