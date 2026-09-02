With Russian passports and records: Leipzig suspects

The German government has accused Russia of the attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport. According to information from the German media NDR, WDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung" (ZT), the German authorities have identified the perpetrators of the crime. An investigation is currently underway against two people, "Die Zeit" reports.

Entered the country on a tourist visa

One suspect is a Belarusian citizen whose DNA was found at the crime scene. The man, who also has a Russian passport, has a criminal record in the Baltic states, NDR, WDR and ZT report. The German authorities have managed to establish exactly how he entered the country and how he left it. According to German media, the suspect entered the Schengen area on an Italian tourist visa. Authorities have determined that the document was issued by the Italian consulate in Minsk in April of this year.

The second man is believed to have acted as the logistics coordinator for the attack and an instructor in the preparation of the attack. He is believed to have arrived at the end of July via Berlin airport and then traveled to Saxony in a rented car. Two days before the failed drone attack in Leipzig, he left the country again by plane. The suspect holds a Latvian and Russian passport. ARD reports that investigators have identified a person with ties to Russian intelligence. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities are skeptical about the chances of catching the two suspects.

DNA that showed matches in European databases

Several DNA prints found at the crime scene and in the vicinity of Leipzig Airport play an important role in the investigation, ARD notes. Forensic scientists found them on the drone, on the inside of a tin can filled with explosives, and on an antenna attached to a tree near the airport. They gave matches in European databases, including in Lithuania and Finland. This was supplemented by intelligence information that directed the investigation to the suspects.

The authorities believe that more drones may have been used in the failed attack about a month ago than previously thought. There is already evidence pointing to this version. So far, three aircraft have been found - whole or in pieces.