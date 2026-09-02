We will not withdraw from the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said

During a rare visit to the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the areas it controls in the war-torn Palestinian enclave, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"We control the area. We will not withdraw, we will remain on the same line. "We control 60% of the Gaza Strip and we will not stop because day after day we will eliminate the terrorists who threaten us," Netanyahu said after meeting with Israeli soldiers near the "yellow line" that marks the border of the area under Israeli control.

The recent disarmament agreement that the United States reached with the Palestinian movement "Hamas" was seen as a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the war, which was sparked by the militant group's deadly attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu announced last month that he was rejecting US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan and stressed that Israel would not withdraw from Gaza until "Hamas" completely disarmed.