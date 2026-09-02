Over 350,000 households in Odessa region are without electricity after a massive attack

Over 350,000 households in Odessa region were left without electricity as a result of the massive attack at night, the Ukrainian energy company "DTEK" in Odessa region announced on its website, BTA reported.

"At night, the Russians carried out a massive strike with drones and missiles on key energy facilities in Odessa region. "There were interruptions in the work of critical infrastructure and electrical transport in Odessa," says a statement from Odessa's DTEK.

Damage was also caused to the production site of "Odessa Electric Networks", to transport and office premises, DTEK also informed.

As soon as the security situation allowed, DTEK's power engineers began restoring power supply, and so far electricity has been restored to 177,000 homes.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.