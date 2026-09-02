Trump demands that the Strait of Hormuz be renamed the Trump Strait

US President Donald Trump has proposed that the Strait of Hormuz be renamed the "Trump Strait", Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"Now that we control it, should we rename the Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait"?", the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The strategic sea corridor has been blocked by Tehran since the start of the war, which began on February 28 with the Israeli-American strikes against Iran.

A few days ago, Trump also signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario, located on the US-Canada border, "Lake America".

Against the backdrop in the protracted dispute over tariffs with Canada, US President Donald Trump ordered Lake Ontario, located on the border of the two North American countries, to be renamed “Lake America“, BTA reported.

The decree was signed in the Oval Office of the White House by 80-year-old Trump and takes effect immediately. During the signing, a large poster with a map of the Great Lakes was hung behind Trump. Above Lake Ontario, in large red letters, it read “Lake America“.

Washington emphasizes that most of the lake's volume is located in the United States, as well as its deepest points. The name is intended “to reflect the fact that this is an American lake“. Trump's decree instructed the official US database of geographical locations and names to change the name.