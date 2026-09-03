Germany urgently needs to increase its army due to the Russian threat, said a senior military officer

Germany must accelerate the increase in its armed forces in response to the Russian threat, said a senior army inspector, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, today and called for a rapid increase in military capabilities, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“We need to switch to a different regime. We urgently need to increase capacity“, Freuding said.

Germany must be able to prevent a potential attack by demonstrating reliable military power as soon as possible, he said, adding that for this reason the country must act with “maximum speed“.

“The enemy will not wait for us to declare that we are ready“, Freuding said. Once the war in Ukraine is over, “as we all hope”, Russian forces will have the opportunity to attack, he said.

The restructuring of the Bundeswehr should include not only technological innovations but also trained personnel, Freuding added. He said changes were needed to increase the combat capability and operational capabilities of the armed forces.

The German army, for example, already offers basic training in drone operations, Freuding noted, adding that every soldier should learn to handle drones and be able to use them.