A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale shook Alaska, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reports, News.bg reports.

The earthquake occurred at 03:17 local time, or 14:17 Bulgarian time. The epicenter was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

The earthquake was recorded near the Aleutian Islands

The earthquake was located near the Aleutian Islands, 1,543 kilometers south-southwest of Anchorage and 263 kilometers southwest of Unalaska.

There is currently no information about injuries or material damage.