Israel threatened: Tehran likes to attack during holidays! This time we will return Iran to the Stone Age

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened Iran with a massive retaliatory attack in the event of an attack on Israel, DPA reports.

"We will strike all of Iran's military and civilian infrastructure, including its energy infrastructure, and we will return Iran deep into the Stone Age and the Dark Ages", Katz threatened.

"An Iranian attack on Israel would free us from any existing restrictions", he added during a meeting with Defense Ministry officials.

Katz said Israel was alert to signs that economic pressure on Tehran could push it to take extreme measures.

"We are seeing signs that the enormous economic pressure under which "The situation in Iran, as well as fears of an uprising and the collapse of the regime, could push the country to desperate actions," he noted.

Yesterday, Katz said that Israel was preparing for the possibility of an Iranian attack during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

"Tehran likes to attack during holidays," the defense minister pointed out.

Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year, begins on the evening of September 11, and Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, begins on the evening of September 20.

In April, Iran launched attacks on Israel during the Jewish holiday of Passover, as part of the war between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump made a similar threat during the conflict.

"We will return them to the Stone Age, where they belong," he threatened at the beginning of April. His belligerent remarks have sparked widespread outrage among Iranians, including government opponents.