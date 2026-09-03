Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that there are currently no plans for mobilization in connection with the war in Ukraine, and called rumors about it “disinformation“ on the eve of parliamentary elections in Russia this month, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“There is currently no scenario that requires mobilization“, Putin said in response to a question during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received “categorical information“ from its intelligence services, which claims that Russia is preparing “a new wave of mobilization in the fall“.

“This is an information attack by the enemy on the eve of the Duma elections, in an attempt to influence their outcome“, Putin said in connection with the elections for the lower house of the Russian parliament, scheduled for September 18-20.

Moscow carried out “partial mobilization“ of about 300,000 reservists in September 2022 to fight a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive, several months after the start of Moscow's full-scale offensive in Ukraine, which began in February.

This measure led to the flight of Russians abroad, and since then the authorities have avoided taking such a step despite heavy losses on the front, AFP notes.

Putin also said that the Russian forces are not experiencing any problems with recruiting soldiers.

More than four years after the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian army is recruiting soldiers, offering attractive salaries and social benefits. In 2025, 422,000 military service contracts were concluded, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced, noting that this is a 6% decrease compared to 2024.

The Institute for the Study of War – a US-based think tank – in July, assessed that Russia appeared to be “laying the groundwork for a possible mobilization“.

The advance of Russian forces has slowed significantly this year, and has been achieved at the cost of heavy losses, AFP notes.

Russia currently occupies just over 19% of Ukraine's territory, 7% of which it controlled before the war began in 2022, including the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014, and areas in the Donbas industrial basin, controlled by pro-Russian separatists.