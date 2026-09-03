World premiere! Russia demonstrates stealth drone for launch from Su-57E

The world premiere of multifunctional stealth drones launched from a fifth-generation Su-57E fighter will take place at the El Alamein International Air Show in 2026 in Egypt, announced the Russian state corporation "Rostec", quoted by TASS.

"The state corporation "Rostec" will hold the world premiere of multifunctional stealth drones launched from a fifth-generation Su-57 fighter. The products will be presented at the El Alamein International Air Show in 2026," the statement said.

"Rostec" noted that the unmanned platforms are characterized by low observability, long range and high speed. "The devices are equipped with different types of wings", the Russian state corporation adds.

As the representative of the organization emphasized, in modern armed conflicts, drones have become not only "eyes" for other combat systems, but also one of the main means of destruction. "Rostec" specialists have created a family of universal platforms designed for use on fifth-generation fighters and capable of solving a wide range of missions. At the world premiere in Egypt, we will present these new products together with the Russian fifth-generation aircraft Su-57E," he said.

The El Alamein 2026 International Air Show will be held at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10. The organizer of the joint Russian exhibition is "Rosoboronexport".