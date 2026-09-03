Exchange of blows! At least 13 Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes this week

At least 13 Iranian soldiers have been killed in US air strikes on Iran this week, after six more regular army casualties were reported today, "Reuters" reported, citing Iran's semi-official "Tasnim" news agency.

Three pilots were among the six killed in the strikes in the south of the country, "Tasnim" reported, without specifying the exact location or circumstances of their deaths.

The US strikes on Tuesday were the largest in several weeks, amid a new escalation of hostilities.

Previous Tasnim reported that three members of the Basij paramilitary organization were killed in Tuesday's attacks on Laban Island in the Persian Gulf. Their funerals were held in southern Iran on Wednesday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said separately that four servicemen from its Aerospace Force had been killed in US strikes in western Iran.

This brings Iran's reported military casualties in this week's attacks to at least 13 - six regular army personnel, three Basij personnel and and four from the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force.

Iran has periodically reported military casualties since the war began in late February, but authorities have not released an official total of military casualties.

There have also been civilian casualties. An Iranian health ministry official said on Wednesday that 18 people had been killed and 142 wounded in fighting between August 30 and September 2. The dead included four people attending a wedding party.

On Sunday, US airstrikes in southern Iran, following about a month of relative lulls in fighting, killed three people, Tasnim reported. Two of them were identified by the Iranian news agency Nournews as members of the Revolutionary Guards' naval forces.

The war began in late February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran and has so far claimed the lives of thousands of people, with the vast majority of casualties in Iran and Lebanon.

The United States has reported 18 US service members killed since the start of the conflict and more than 750 wounded.