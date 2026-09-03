Donald Trump: The US will ask Europe to reimburse Washington for military aid to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said today that he would ask European countries to reimburse the US for the costs of military aid and ammunition previously sent to Ukraine in the context of the ongoing war with Russia, and appeared to signal a halt to sales to allied countries, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on social networks, Trump sharply criticized and denied reports that the US's ammunition stocks have been significantly depleted amid the separate war in Iran, adding that the US is increasing production and stockpiling ammunition.

"We, the United States, are keeping them for ourselves, instead of to sell them to others, but sales to allies will soon begin again," Trump wrote. "Hundreds of billions of dollars were given to Ukraine and NATO for free that Europe would have paid for - if only they had been asked, but we will ask for that money, albeit a little late!" he stressed, blaming the administration of his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Last month, Reuters reported that the US military had used up much of its stockpile of long-range precision missiles during the war with Iran, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts.