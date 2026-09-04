A powerful wave of Russian drones hit and set fire to the Coca-Cola plant in the city of Brovary, east of the capital Kiev. The incident caused a large-scale fire and caused serious material damage to the industrial site, which is a key economic asset in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted sharply to the attack, describing it as a deliberate political and military provocation. According to the head of state, the attack was a “direct signal to America“. Zelensky stressed that Moscow knows perfectly well which assets are American property and is deliberately choosing targets related to Ukraine's international partners in order to put pressure on Washington.

The humanitarian crisis and underground schools in Ukraine

The strike in Brovary is part of a broader and more intense campaign of Russian airstrikes in recent days. An official UN report (un.org) warns of a critical deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the country. Over the past 24 hours, intensive Russian strikes have led to dozens of civilian casualties and large-scale destruction of critical civilian infrastructure.

The blow to the education system is particularly severe. Data from the United Nations (unesco.org) shows that over 4,500 educational institutions in Ukraine have already been partially damaged or completely destroyed since the beginning of the conflict.

To ensure the safety of children and not interrupt the educational process, local authorities have been forced to take unprecedented measures. Currently, over 200 underground schools are operating in Ukraine, built in specially equipped bunkers and metro stations, where thousands of students continue their education underground.