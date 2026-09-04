Third Bulgarian also detained in Munich

German law enforcement authorities have taken new drastic action in the investigation of the attempted arson in front of the headquarters of the arms concern “Rohde & Schwarz“ in the Bavarian capital. A third Bulgarian has also been detained in Munich, after special police units forcibly took him out of his home, the city's prosecutor's office officially announced.

According to the initial information from the investigators, quoted by BNR News (bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/524020/treti-balgarin-sashto-e-zadarzhan-v-myunhen), this is a 55-year-old Bulgarian citizen. The man barricaded himself in his home, which required the intervention of heavily armed special forces to remove him and arrest him. For the time being, the Munich prosecutor's office is remaining silent about the specific reasons why this third Bulgarian came into their sights, but explicitly emphasizes that at this time he is not considered a direct suspect for the actual attack with Molotov cocktails.

We recall that shortly before midnight on Wednesday into Thursday, witnesses alerted the police to three incendiary devices thrown from a car at a construction site next to the defense company building in the Berg am Laim district. The security guards at the site reacted quickly, writing down the car's license plate number and passing it on to the law enforcement agencies. Thanks to the patrols' quick response, the fire was extinguished immediately, minimal material damage was caused, and no citizens were injured. The second improvised explosive device was defused by teams from the Bavarian Criminal Police Office (LKA).

Just an hour later, at a gas station located about a kilometer from the incident, the first two Bulgarian citizens were arrested - Dimitar T. (38) and Gabriela M. (28), who live in the Munich area. As Club 'Z' reported (clubz.bg/179051), suitcases were found in the vehicle, but no additional explosives. Investigators are trying to determine whether they were the direct perpetrators of the attack or if they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The German authorities and the specialized department for combating extremism and terrorism are working on several versions of the motive, and do not rule out political motives or sabotage with foreign participation. Special attention is paid to the fact that the office of the company “Helsing“, which develops artificial intelligence and defense software and has recently received threats, is located in the immediate vicinity. The prosecutor's office is expected to decide by Friday evening whether to request the permanent detention of the first two detained Bulgarians. The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Munich remains in constant contact with the local authorities and is monitoring the development of the case.