The US has launched an official investigation into whether US military personnel have died as a result of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. The news was first reported by the authoritative American publication Politico (source: politico.com/news/2026/09/03/rfk-jr-covid-vaccines-pentagon-defense-injuries-01063921).

The review is being led by advisers to the US Department of Health and Human Services, appointed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. At the center of the investigation is Dr. Teresa Long, a retired Army colonel, who is investigating whether the government and the Pentagon intentionally covered up serious side effects among active-duty personnel.

Suspicion of Pentagon data manipulation

During court testimony, Dr. Long announced that he personally has information about at least 28 deaths of military personnel directly related to immunization. The main suspicions fall on the mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna, which are alleged to increase the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

The investigative team is checking two key medical databases of the defense. In 2021, they reported a sharp spike in diseases among soldiers, but the Ministry of Defense later announced that this was due to a “calculation error“. However, according to Dr. Long, the data was artificially altered to make it appear that the vaccine was safe.

What does the official report of the Ministry of Defense show?

The Pentagon's official report on the health status of the army reports only a short-term increase in cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, which subsided within a year. This document lacks any data on deaths, which is the main reason for the independent audit that was launched (source: yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/rfk-jr-investigating-whether-troops-194914150.html).

We recall that mandatory vaccination in the US military was introduced in 2021 and subsequently repealed by Congress in early 2023 after mass protests and the dismissal of over 8,000 military personnel, whom the Donald Trump administration began to restore to full service at the end of last year.