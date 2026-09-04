Russia remains open to peace talks, but their implementation depends on the will of the West and Kiev. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in a series of statements in recent hours. She issued serious warnings about security in Europe, the new moves of the Ukrainian regime and possible diplomatic changes in relations with close neighboring countries.

Readiness for negotiations on Ukraine and a warning to the West

In an exclusive interview with the Russian publication “Izvestia“, Zakharova emphasized that Moscow has never refused diplomatic contacts to regulate the conflict in Ukraine. However, the main problem remains the practical implementation of any agreements. According to her, Russia has never deceived its partners, but the other side regularly violates agreements.

In the same article, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson sounded the alarm, that the “terrorism of the Kiev regime“ risks getting out of control of its Western patrons. Zakharova noted that the West has created a “monster“ in the person of Volodymyr Zelensky, who at some point may direct his attacks directly against the citizens of the European countries themselves.

Warning to Armenia about the visa regime

During the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Zakharova also commented on the information about the possible introduction of a visa regime by Yerevan for Russian citizens. According to her, such a move would not harm Moscow, but would be a direct blow to Armenia itself and its own citizens who have close relatives in Russia, the Alpha News information portal reports.

Norway and the "act of piracy" in the Arctic

Zakharova also took a position on the case of the detention of the Russian research ship “Professor Molchanov“ from the Norwegian authorities. She categorically defined the incident as “an act of state piracy“ and a sign of the total degradation of international maritime law under pressure from Western countries.