Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner fly urgently to Moscow, then visit Kiev

US President Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will visit Russia and Ukraine on September 5 and 6, Reuters and TASS reported, BTA reported.

“They are expected to arrive in Moscow, and then in Kiev - on September 5 and 6”, a source familiar with their plans told TASS.

Discussions on the visit of US negotiators to Ukraine are still ongoing and the teams have talked about September 6 as a possible date, a source familiar with the matter said. If they go to the Ukrainian capital, it will be their first visit to Kiev, Reuters reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to confirm that U.S. negotiators would visit Moscow, saying the Russian side would announce any contacts when they occurred. Peskov said that the possibility of reaching a peace agreement remained, but that there was no concrete basis for it at the moment and that it was too early to talk about the chances of achieving one, as well as the details of a possible new peace plan. Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in January, when they held four hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

A huge gap remains between Russia and Ukraine over how to end the 4-1/2-year war, the deadliest in Europe since World War II. Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine give up more territory, while Ukraine rejects terms it sees as tantamount to surrender.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine was possible, Reuters reported.

At the same time, he again accused Ukraine of "state terrorism" over its warnings about the risks to aircraft in Russian airspace.

Putin said a number of countries, including the United States and China, were ready to support a peace deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address that preliminary dates for a visit by American negotiators had been set.

"We expect to see representatives of the US president here in Kiev," Zelensky stressed. "We expect to meet with them in the coming days. This is very important. It is important that America remains active."

The United States is making a new attempt to restore diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and mediate an end to the war. The expected meetings of Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - in Moscow and Kiev are part of this renewed diplomatic pressure. Washington's goal is to bring the two sides closer together and create the conditions for peace talks after previous efforts stalled.