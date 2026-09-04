Former Bosnian Serb Army commander Ratko Mladic was killed in detention at The Hague due to inadequate treatment and the use of powerful drugs. This was stated by the son of General Darko during a press conference in Belgrade.

"The murder of General Mladic in the Hague Tribunal was committed as a result of improper treatment and deliberate use of strong opiates, which ultimately led to his death", Darko Mladic emphasized.

The convicted war criminal from the Hague Tribunal, Ratko Mladic, died on August 27 at the age of 83.

His name is also associated with some of the most serious crimes during the conflict, including the Srebrenica massacre in 1995.

Yesterday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Mladic's body would arrive in Serbia in the late afternoon. The funeral of the former commander-in-chief will take place on Monday, September 7, in Belgrade.

The official farewell ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, and will be held at the House of the Serbian Army in the very center of the capital.