Vladimir Putin will not guarantee the security of the American delegation in Ukraine

The Kremlin's actions show Russia's unwillingness to guarantee the safety of the American delegation during its upcoming visit to Ukraine. This is stated by analysts from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), revealing the strategic goals of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, writes Focus.

The analysts recall that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on September 4 that Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Ukraine on September 6, immediately after their visit to Russia. Russian media also confirmed the upcoming trips of US representatives to the two countries.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Witkoff and Kushner have expressed concerns about their safety during their trip to Ukraine.

''Ukraine stopped long-range strikes on the Moscow region during the visit of CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow on August 26. At the same time, Putin has not given any indication that Russia will stop the strikes on Ukraine during the visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine, ISW analysts write.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, this position of the Russian president has a clear political and diplomatic overtone.

''Putin's apparent reluctance to guarantee the safety of the American delegation in Ukraine shows the Kremlin's reluctance to accept the United States as a mediator in peace negotiations and emphasizes attempts to force the US to negotiate exclusively with Russia, ISW believes.

Special representatives of the US president are conducting a diplomatic mission this weekend in an attempt to agree on a framework for ending the conflict. According to available information, Witkoff and Kushner began their trip on Friday, and on Saturday, September 5, they will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

After the meetings in Moscow, Trump's envoys will head to Kiev, where they are to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, September 6. US President Donald Trump himself confirmed that his representatives are bringing a specific proposal to Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.