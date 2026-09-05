A seismic election in eastern Germany this weekend is causing tension in the country. The "Alternative for Germany" party is seeking to secure a majority in the regional parliament of Saxony-Anhalt, writes an analysis by the BBC, reports Focus.

A landslide victory would mark the first time a far-right party has held power at the federal level in the country's post-war era. For the AfD's opponents, it is a point of serious danger. But the party sees it as a step towards its dreams of national power.

These are elections that could change Germany's history. The result could also bring new problems for embattled conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), as speculation continues over whether he can finish his term. The chancellor may regret his promise to stop the rise of the far right, given that the opposite has happened, the BBC reports.

In contrast, the AfD's charismatic leading candidate in the province - Ulrich Sigmund - appears to be dominating the discussion and media coverage.

Dubbed "The most dangerous man in Germany" by Der Spiegel magazine, he has dismissed reports that people who were once part of the neo-Nazi scene are among those holding influential positions around him.

A lingering nostalgia for the past, coupled with a sharp dissatisfaction with the present, is fuelling the party's popularity in its eastern bastions. Voters are expressing dissatisfaction with immigration, public safety, Germany's struggling economy, high energy prices and aid sent abroad to countries such as Ukraine.

The "Alternative for Germany"'s pro-Russian sympathies have also prompted claims that it cannot be trusted with sensitive intelligence. When a Russian war cup was spotted in the office of "Alternative for Germany" leader Hans-Thomas Tilschneider in Saxony-Anhalt, he said it was just a souvenir and "this is not our war".

Saxony-Anhalt is one of several states where the party is officially classified as far-right. Domestic intelligence has accused the local branch of being imbued with "racist ideology" and anti-constitutional goals.

Other parties will not enter into a coalition with the AfD, as part of the so-called "firewall" or protective wall that keeps the far right out of the government. That is why it must seek a parliamentary majority to be sure of securing power.

So Saxony-Anhalt may be a relatively small state in terms of population, but it is about to host some hellishly important elections, the BBC concludes.