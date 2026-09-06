US and Iran in direct confrontation: Tankers sunk and missile strikes

The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply in recent hours. The air and naval forces of The United States has carried out precision strikes on three Iranian oil tankers. The operation, officially confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), is a direct response to an earlier ballistic missile attack by Iran against American warships. (Source: US Central Command on social network X - twitter.com)

The US military has released video footage showing the sinking of the Iranian tanker Kylo (Kourosh) in the Gulf of Oman. An official statement from CENTCOM states that the vessel was part of a "multi-billion dollar shadowy terrorist financing network." Two other tankers - Downy (off the vital island of Hark) and Stark 1 (near the town of Jask) - were also successfully disabled. (Source: Interfax News Agency - interfax.ru)

For its part, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had hit a US aircraft carrier and a guided missile destroyer with ballistic missiles. According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, the US ships had imposed an illegal naval blockade and were obstructing shipping in the region. However, the Pentagon categorically denied that any damage was caused or that any American servicemen were injured. (Source: Iranian state news agency IRNA - irna.ir)

In further retaliation, the IRGC attacked six merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz that were linked to the United States. Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that if the "sea blockade against Iran continues, the strikes will become even more fierce." The conflict has already caused serious turmoil in global energy markets, with Brent crude oil prices approaching $100 a barrel. (Source: Reuters - reuters.com)

In the background, US intelligence is also struggling with domestic problems. According to a CBS report, The White House is expressing serious concerns about the involvement of foreign intelligence services in the large-scale leaks of information about American ammunition stocks. The leak of this classified data calls into question the logistical sustainability of the United States in the event of a long-term conflict. (Source: CBS News Television Network - cbsnews.com)

Meanwhile, a serious incident occurred in Iran itself on domestic territory. Ten people were killed and six others were seriously injured in a fuel tanker explosion near the western city of Senende, local rescue services said. The tragedy was caused by a traffic accident caused by a technical fault in the truck's braking system, local rescue services said. (Source: Iranian state broadcaster IRIB - iribnews.ir)

Amid the military action, Britain has taken steps against Tehran's financial networks. The Times newspaper reported that London has officially approved the sale of luxury penthouses owned by a sanctioned Iranian financier. The transaction amounts are expected to be frozen under the strict control of British regulators. (Source: The Times Newspaper - thetimes.com)