Nepal Rescue Operations: Victims and New Survivors

The massive Rescue operations in Nepal continue in full force after the catastrophic flood and mudslides caused by the collapse of a glacier on August 26, 2026. As of 6:05 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 6, 2026, the situation in the affected areas remains critical, but international teams are reporting real miracles and newly discovered living people underground and in the ruins.

Number of victims, injured and missing

According to official data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority of Nepal (NDRRMA), cited by world agencies, the black statistics include:

Dead: The number of confirmed victims in Nepal has reached 1,344 people , with the bodies of dozens of children identified among them. Another 31 deaths were reported on the Chinese side in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The number of confirmed victims in Nepal has reached , with the bodies of dozens of children identified among them. Another 31 deaths were reported on the Chinese side in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Gone: Around 4996 people are still missing . Among them are at least 589 foreign nationals, mostly tourists and Hindu pilgrims.

Around . Among them are at least 589 foreign nationals, mostly tourists and Hindu pilgrims. Rescued: So far, a total of 13,101 people have been successfully evacuated and rescued from the trap of the element.

Are there any new survivors found? Miracles in the Tunnels and Ruins

Although the critical 72-hour window has long passed, rescuers have made incredible progress in the last few hours. Ten days after the flood, new survivors were found:

60-year-old woman named Chandika Shrestha was found alive in her dilapidated home in Betravati, Nuwakot district. Her house was almost completely buried under a thick layer of mud, but she miraculously survived on the upper floor and was transported by military helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu.

named Chandika Shrestha was found alive in her dilapidated home in Betravati, Nuwakot district. Her house was almost completely buried under a thick layer of mud, but she miraculously survived on the upper floor and was transported by military helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu. A Chinese citizen was pulled alive from a blocked tunnel of the “Upper Trishuli-1” hydropower project.

was pulled alive from a blocked tunnel of the “Upper Trishuli-1” hydropower project. Previously, two Nepalese workers were rescued after 9 days in complete darkness 60 meters inside the tunnel of the “Trishuli 3A“ hydroelectric power plant. Survivors have reported that there may still be people alive inside the underground facilities, which has redirected the main efforts of rescue teams from India, China, South Korea and the United States to drilling through the blocked tunnels.

Essential material damage and blocked access

The material damage is enormous and will take months to repair. More than 7,500 houses have been completely destroyed or severely damaged, leaving nearly 33,000 people homeless. The tidal wave has destroyed over 40 key bridges and washed away dozens of kilometers of roads. More than 900 workers remain stranded or missing in the area of a dozen hydropower infrastructure projects along the Trishuli and Bhote Koshi rivers.