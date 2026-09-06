Hunter Biden Considers Entering the White House Race

The US political landscape is undergoing dramatic new twists that affect both future elections and the physical architecture of power in Washington. Current events of September 6, 2026, draw clear lines of confrontation between Republicans and Democrats against the backdrop of the upcoming midterm elections for Congress.

Hunter Biden is considering entering the battle for the White House

The son of former US President Joe Biden - Hunter Biden - surprised the public by not ruling out the possibility of running for US President in 2028. In an interview with radio journalist John Catsimatidis, he said that if he receives broad public support, he may join the campaign.

Biden Jr., who has publicly said that he has been clean from addiction for over seven and a half years, has named protecting the interests of over 50 million Americans struggling with vices as his main electoral priority. Although he did not make a firm commitment and acknowledged the presence of other strong candidates in the Democratic Party, his statement sparked a wave of comments about the future of the Biden family in politics, the New York Post reports.

Trump's “Nuclear Concrete“: Why Democrats Will Not Tear Down His Ballroom

Incumbent President Donald Trump commented on the large-scale and controversial project to build a ballroom on the site of the partially demolished East Wing of the White House. Trump stressed to New York Magazine that the Democratic Party would not be able to physically destroy the facility, even if it wins power in the future.

According to him, the construction uses extremely durable steel and special “nuclear concrete“, designed for nuclear power plants, which can withstand a nuclear strike. The project, estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, is a key part of Trump's architectural legacy and also includes an underground bomb shelter, a military hospital and protective structures against drones and missiles.

Axios reveals plans for the historic Republican convention

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is preparing for an unprecedented move in its history in Dallas, Texas. According to information from the political portal Axios, the main speakers at the upcoming convention on September 9-10 will be President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. This is the first such party forum organized just before the midterm elections for Congress, aimed at fully mobilizing conservative voters.

According to the leaked preliminary list, Trump will speak on both days, and Vance will give a keynote address on September 10. The program also includes speeches by top administration figures such as Treasury Secretary Scott Besant, Attorney General Todd Blanch and Robert Kennedy Jr.