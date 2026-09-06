Vladimir Putin: Russia has not negotiated a longer ceasefire with Ukraine

The Russian army has not struck targets in Kiev since 00:00 on September 5. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This is reported by Clash Report, quoted by Focus.

According to him, the Ukrainian side in response has also significantly reduced the number of its attacks, in particular against Moscow. The request to stop the strikes on Kiev was made through official channels.

"Russia has not reached an agreement with Ukraine on a ceasefire that has lasted more than three days", he said.

Putin also said that Russia would do everything possible to ensure the security of the negotiations and the mediators Witkoff and Kushner.

"Moscow is comfortable working with Witkoff and Kushner. Contacts of this kind are always beneficial. The quality of mediation and trust in those who carry it out are undoubtedly very important. I want to emphasize that we are comfortable working with you and that the level of trust on our part throughout this process is quite high. Trump does not stop in his attempts to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine", the President of the Russian Federation added.

In the second half of the day, the Russians attacked Khmelnytsky with drones. As a result of falling debris from a drone, seven people were injured, including a minor girl.