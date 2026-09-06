Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes again last night, but avoided attacking the capitals Moscow and Kiev

Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes again last night, but avoided attacking their capitals amid the visit of American envoys, authorities of both countries reported today, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

The governor of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, reported casualties in the city, which is located on the front line.

On the Ukrainian border with Romania, Russian drones hit a border checkpoint, forcing its closure, local authorities reported.

Last night, a Russian drone killed three members of a family in the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine.

A fire broke out at the Ryazan oil refinery during an attack by a Ukrainian drone, southeast of Moscow, unofficial messages on Russian Telegram channels have revealed. Regional governor Pavel Malkov confirmed the attack and the outbreak of fire, but did not specify which industrial facility was involved.

Ukrainian drone attacks were also reported in the Rostov region in southern Russia.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Kiev today for their first visit to the Ukrainian capital, where they will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last night. The three-day pause in attacks on the two capitals is aimed at ensuring that US envoys can travel safely, DPA notes.