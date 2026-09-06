Tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border and in occupied Crimea have escalated sharply in recent hours. As of 23:00 Bulgarian time on September 6, 2026, official sources confirmed new serious incidents caused by attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Intense attacks were recorded in the border Belgorod region, which claimed the lives of two people. According to information from the regional operational headquarters, quoted by world agencies, the drone and artillery attacks have also caused material damage to local infrastructure (Source: aa.com.tr/en/eurasia/russia-says-1-killed-4-injured-in-ukraines-overnight-attack/4048537).

At the same time, the strategic city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula also came under massive shelling. Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev confirmed in a statement that air defenses had been activated against air threats. Three people were injured by falling debris and direct hits and are now receiving emergency medical care (Source: aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/29/russian-attack-on-warehouse-near-ukraines-kyiv-kills-at-least-27).

Kiev continues to intensify its campaign of deep strikes against logistics centers and military facilities on Russian territory in an effort to weaken the Kremlin's military economy. The Russian Defense Ministry reports dozens of drones downed over several regions, but admits that some of them reached their targets.