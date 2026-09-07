The situation in Ukraine remains critical, after in the late hours of the day Russian forces launched an unexpected massive attack with jet drones against the capital Kiev. The attack occurs against the backdrop of explicit diplomatic signals from the Kremlin that Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a three-day order not to strike the city. Hours before the deadline, however, the air alert in the Kiev region was activated again.

The broken truce and the diplomatic shuttle pressure

The AFU Air Force declared an alert at around 17:35 Bulgarian time due to an increased threat from high-speed jet UAVs. The Kremlin had previously declared a moratorium on attacks on Kiev due to official visits by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The attack coincides with preparations for a key phone call between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

New Brave1 technology against the “Banderol“ drone missiles

In parallel with the new wave of attacks, the Ukrainian technology sector has noted a serious breakthrough in air defense. The Brave1 defense cluster announced the successful development and implementation of an innovative technology for intercepting the Russian S8000 “Banderol“ hybrid drone missiles.

As reported by the “RBK-Ukraine“ news agency, the new defense tool is already destroying Russian aircraft in real combat conditions. The main advantage of the technology is its economic efficiency - the cost of one interceptor is many times lower than the cost of the drone missile "Banderol", which allows for large-scale production for the protection of large cities. "Banderol" is powered by a jet engine, reaches speeds of up to 650 km/h and flies at an extremely low altitude, which has previously made conventional radars difficult to detect.

GUR with a "gift" for its holiday: Russian plane shot down in Crimea

Ukraine's offensive actions also achieved success behind enemy lines. On the night of September 7, operators from the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck a Russian military aircraft at an airport in occupied Crimea.

The news was officially confirmed by the GUR in Telegram. The operation was symbolically designated by intelligence officers as a “gift for the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine“. According to preliminary information, the target of the attack was a Russian tactical bomber (probably a Su-24), used by the Russian army to launch glide bombs (GAB) and patrol the Black Sea. The exact extent of damage to the fuselage and the aircraft's airworthiness are still being clarified.