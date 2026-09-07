The historic triumph of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in regional elections in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt has sparked major geopolitical unrest across Europe. In the vote held on September 6, 2026, the party achieved a record 43.8% of the vote, leaving Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling Christian Democrats with just 17.2% - a personal record for the CDU, which analysts describe as a severe political humiliation.

A swift and sharp reaction came from Bratislava. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed serious concerns that Berlin may try to mask its domestic political failure by intensifying the confrontation on the international stage. Fico openly warned the German ruling elites against resorting to proposals for a direct military conflict with Moscow as a tool to distract voters, reminding them that “Germany does not make small mistakes”. Tensions between the two countries had already been heightened after recent drone incidents and the subsequent closure of the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

At the same time, while Germany is gripped by coalition uncertainty and threats of systemic crisis, diplomatic sources from the Elysee Palace in Paris are reporting an unexpected shift in the Washington-Moscow axis. According to French media, US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who held a series of confidential meetings in Russia and Ukraine, have informed European partners of the Kremlin's new position. According to the French administration, Russia has demonstrated its readiness to return to the trilateral negotiating table immediately after the conclusion of the State Duma elections scheduled for mid-September 2026.

The victory of the AfD, which openly advocates stopping arms supplies to Kiev and resuming economic ties with Russia, puts Berlin's foreign policy course under serious pressure. European leaders are monitoring the situation with growing alarm, as a possible coalition or strengthening of the positions of right-wing hardliners at the federal level could fundamentally rearrange security priorities in Europe, writes eurointegration.com.ua.