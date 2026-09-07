Zelensky envisages trilateral US-Russia talks (51 characters)

After a key meeting with Trump envoys in Kiev, the Ukrainian president received signals of possible Russian readiness for dialogue before the onset of winter.

KIEV, September 7, 2026 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has allowed the launch of a new round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the United States and Russia to end the military conflict. The news comes immediately after the historic visit to Kiev of US President Donald Trump's special envoys - Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The diplomatic shuttle took place amid heightened security and a three-day moratorium on airstrikes over the capitals.

According to an interview by the Ukrainian head of state to the American media (Axios - https://www.axios.com), Trump's envoys shared information about a “new readiness of the Russians for negotiations“. These signals were captured during their three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, which took place just a day earlier. Representatives of European diplomacy from the Élysée Palace (DW - https://www.dw.com) also confirm that Moscow is showing signs of resuming the negotiation process, with the restart expected after the parliamentary elections in Russia between September 18 and 20.

Conflict De-escalation Winter Package

The Trump team is pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough before the harsh winter months. Washington is actively exploring the possibility of a temporary de-escalation, along with providing a special “winter package“ for Ukraine. This package provides for critical support for Ukrainian energy, supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and additional air defense (ADF) systems.

Despite progress in the talks and the transition to an expanded format with the participation of the national security advisers of Great Britain, France and Germany (European Truth - https://www.eurointegration.com.ua), the territorial issue remains a major stumbling block. Zelensky remains adamant that Ukraine will not compromise on its territorial integrity and stressed that final decisions can only be made at the leadership level. While the White House describes the talks as “substantive,” analysts remain cautious due to the Kremlin’s maximalist demands.

Warehouses under fire: Russian attack in Kyiv region

Along with the diplomatic meetings, the situation on the front remains critical. Despite the unofficial agreement between Putin and Zelensky to temporarily halt strikes on the two capitals (Kiev and Moscow) during the visit of the American envoys, the Russian army carried out new airstrikes outside the city of Kiev itself.

As the Kiev Regional Military Administration reported to the agency UNN (unn.ua), in the Brovary region, damage was caused to a residential building and a car, and in the Boryspil region, Russian drones hit a warehouse and an industrial enterprise. There are currently no reports of civilian casualties or injuries. According to reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), in recent months, Russian forces have been systematically attacking logistics and humanitarian warehouses on the territory of Ukraine.

Angelina Jolie surprised the defenders of Kharkiv

Amid the constant threat of shelling, Hollywood actress and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie has shown strong moral support for the Ukrainian people. The Boxing Federation of Ukraine revealed that Jolie, accompanied by her youngest son Knox, visited the "Heir" boxing club. in the city of Kharkiv, located just 35 km from the Russian border.

Knox took part in a Muay Thai (Thai boxing) training session with Ukrainian servicemen defending the region. Representatives of the gym expressed their immense gratitude on social networks for the actress's humanity and sincere interest in the fate of local athletes and fighters. Before arriving in Kharkiv, Jolie was also spotted by eyewitnesses in the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Kremenchug.