Tehran: The war could end very quickly! Trump just needs to stop the threats and consider Iranian demands

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said today that the war with the US could end if Washington stops the threats against Iran and accepts Tehran's demands, especially regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"If the enemy wants to end this situation, it must completely stop the war, refrain from new threats, withdraw the Israeli regime's armed forces from Lebanon, end the blockade of Yemen, unblock the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets and refrain from any interference with the country's nuclear and ballistic capabilities," said the spokesman for the IRGC Hossein Mohebbi, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired ballistic missiles at a base in Jordan used by the US military and attacked 10 ships after the US said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, a sharp escalation in the six-month war, Reuters reported.

The intensified attacks by the US and Iran have broken a month-long period of relative calm. The strikes on military, transport and energy facilities have pushed up oil prices and drawn regional allies into the conflict in recent days.

The US said on Wednesday it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. U.S. Central Command released video of the strikes, which it said were in response to the IRGC firing two ballistic missiles at a U.S. naval vessel in the previous two days. No Americans were injured, Washington said.

"Iran continues to try to hit U.S. naval vessels, and every time it does or tries to do so, it will lose tankers," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a visit to Colombia.

Iran then launched a ballistic missile attack on a base used by U.S. forces near Al-Azraq in Jordan, according to a statement from the IRGC carried by state media. Although Iran said the missiles caused heavy damage, Jordan said its air defenses intercepted 18 of the 20 Iranian missiles, with two landing in uninhabited areas, and that there were no casualties.

A U.S. official said Iran's strikes on Jordan were ineffective and all U.S. troops were accounted for.

The IRGC said today it had also attacked 10 ships, including two U.S. warships and eight oil tankers, that were trying to pass through a "prohibited and dangerous" zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has attacked U.S. targets and allies in the region throughout the war, including several times in Jordan, killing at least two U.S. service members in an attack in July.