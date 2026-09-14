In cash! Donald Trump again promises $5,000 per voter if Republicans do not lose Congress

US President Donald Trump again repeated his promise that every adult American will receive a "$5,000 dividend" if in the early November elections for both houses of Congress, Republicans manage to win a majority and retain control of the US legislature. This was stated by the American head of state during his visit to Ireland.

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"For $5,000, there will be 100%", Trump assured, because the United States was earning "trillions and trillions of dollars", and otherwise under Biden, people were "treated so badly".

For the first time, he promised the money in question during a Republican party convention in Dallas. Trump indicated that the only condition for taking $5,000 if the Republicans win is that the money be spent entirely within the United States to stimulate the local economy.

The fulfillment of this promise would cost the American budget over $1 trillion. This is an amount approximately equal to the entire annual US defense budget.

At the same time, Trump did not commit to supporting J.D. Vance for the US presidential election in 2028.

And Trump described polls such as the Ipsos one that showed his rating at a record low (33%) as fake. "My rating in Ireland is good, in the United States it is great", the US president said, repeating like a lantern how the United States was doing "very well".