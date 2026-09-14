Finland joins French nuclear deterrence initiative

Finland has agreed to join France's initiative for a European dimension of nuclear deterrence after confidential talks between the two governments.

The bilateral agreement will deepen defense cooperation but will not create a French nuclear umbrella for Finland.

Helsinki and Paris have discussed the initiative at the highest political level and through official channels. The talks have now concluded with a joint statement confirming Finland's participation.

French President Emmanuel Macron launched the initiative in March 2026 under the concept of "forward deterrence". Initially, eight countries joined it, and later Norway joined.

"The French initiative will strengthen Europe's increasingly proactive approach to defense. Its goal is to strengthen security and deterrence across Europe," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen.

Czech Republic wants to participate in French nuclear deterrence plan

Babiš stressed that the Czech Republic wants to discuss its role in the initiative, although the process will take time.

"France is a European nuclear power that plays a key role in strengthening Europe's defense. Finland's joining the French initiative will significantly deepen our bilateral defense cooperation with France and strengthen Finland's security," he said.

Norway, Sweden and Denmark have already joined the initiative. Häkänen described Finland's participation alongside its close Nordic allies as a natural step.

The French initiative will remain separate from NATO's nuclear deterrent and will not duplicate its structures. Finland continues to view NATO's nuclear capability-sharing mechanisms and the US's extended nuclear deterrent as the ultimate guarantee of the allies' security.

The participating countries will determine the pace and extent of their participation themselves. They will not receive collective defence guarantees from France, nor will they be obliged to contribute to the financing of the French nuclear deterrent.

"The joining countries will not have obligations such as those under NATO's collective defence. "Furthermore, France does not want other countries to share in the costs of maintaining nuclear deterrence," Häkänen said.

Norway seeks a place under the French nuclear umbrella

In peacetime, no nuclear weapons will be stationed on Norwegian territory

France will retain exclusive control over its nuclear weapons and decisions related to its vital national interests. Its nuclear doctrine will also remain strictly defensive in nature.

Potential cooperation ranges from discussions at the political level to operational activities involving conventional forces. This could include monitoring joint exercises, providing conventional capabilities or temporarily deploying elements of France's strategic air force.

"Examples of possible forms of cooperation are the dialogue on French nuclear doctrine, joint exercises in which the joining country participates as an observer or provides conventional capabilities, or ultimately the temporary deployment of elements of the French strategic air force in the allied country," Häkkinen said.

Finnish and French representatives will discuss how to start the cooperation before proceeding to negotiate the detailed terms.

Finland has stated that its participation is in line with its international obligations. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty will continue to apply without change.