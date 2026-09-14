"We want our money from our neighbors. We will ask Ukraine to repay the debt it owes us". With these bold requests in a television interview, Alice Weidel, the leader of the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), which is marking a very serious rise and is quite possible that it will succeed in taking power in the largest European economy, shone.

Alice's grandfather - Hans Weidel, was part of the stakhovite SS of Nazi Germany, formed by Adolf Hitler. He was also a judge in the Nazi system in Leobschütz - today's Glubczyce in Poland. From 1941, Weidel served as a military judge in the Warsaw commandant's office, and in 1944 he was promoted to the rank of senior staff judge. His appointment document passed through Hitler's headquarters. He was part of the Wehrmacht military court system, which issued tens of thousands of death sentences. It is not known exactly how many decisions Hans Weidel personally issued.

After the war, several cases were opened against him, but all of them were eventually dropped. Alice Weidel says that she had practically no contact with her grandfather and that his past was not discussed in the family, according to the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA.

Now Alice Weidel has categorically stated that Germany would no longer finance the "fun" to its neighbors - that the AfD has serious intentions for change towards the European Union. We recall that Germany is the largest net contributor of funds to the European budget - this was also reminded by Weidel with the words: "We want our money back".

According to her, the common European money was also used "for things that we consider undemocratic" - for example, market restrictions, but the AfD leader did not specifically specify what and who they were in this interview. However, "the sovereignty of our institutions" was bought from foreign ones, Weidel seems to be referring to the pan-European institutions as "buyers". Weidel is unhappy that German taxpayers' money is being used to save the euro in other countries.

"They laugh at us when we say we want the money - we will make a big cut (in the money given by Germany to the EU) and then you will see what an uproar there will be in Brussels and Strasbourg when we refuse to co-finance this crisis," Weidel threatened.

According to Alice Weidel, the Christian Democrats are in a crisis, with a trend of declining confidence that indicates structural problems, not just a temporary situation. She expects German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to be removed from his post as leader of the Christian Democrats. "The Christian Democrats and Christian Socialists have a fundamental problem - let's put it bluntly, they have been screwing people for years," Weidel summed up, according to whom the change of the chancellor, i.e. Merz's will not help to bring about a positive change in trust.

Weidel was also categorical on this issue - there were over 1,000,000 Ukrainians in Germany receiving social benefits and this was not financially possible to continue. She stated that these Ukrainians should return to Ukraine and that there were young men, at least a six-figure number, of military age who should return - they wanted to return, according to the AfD leader. We must stop payments to Ukraine and to support this war, is the point of view of Weidel, who also added that Germany would ask Ukraine to return large sums.