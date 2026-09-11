Zelensky in Canada: Millions for Air Defense and Drone Deal Before Winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a historic meeting in Calgary, where they signed a joint Declaration on a 100-Year Partnership. During the three-day visit of the Ukrainian delegation, large-scale financial and military packages totaling over $2 billion were agreed upon, mainly aimed at strengthening critical infrastructure before the onset of winter cold.

Air defense missiles and a strategic agreement on drones (Drone Deal)

Canada urgently grants 350 million Canadian dollars (about 270 million US dollars) for the purchase of missile launchers for Ukrainian air defense systems. The deliveries will be implemented through the rapid American mechanism JUMPSTART. At the press conference broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the Ukrainian presidency (information from gordonua.com), Carney emphasized that Ottawa will dramatically increase the production of drones to 1 million units over the next two years, with a third of them being directly transferred to Kiev under the new agreement Drone Deal.

In addition to military support, Canada is providing financial loan guarantees in the amount of 435 million Canadian dollars through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the purchase of gas and securing Ukraine's electricity grid.

Energy negotiations with Trump and Russian pressure

In a statement to journalists after his meeting with Carney (quoted by pravda.com.ua), Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he expects serious progress in the energy security negotiations at the end of September. Then a key meeting is expected on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York with US President Donald Trump. Trump has already hinted at conducting large-scale diplomatic probes aimed at an "energy truce" before winter.

However, Zelensky warned that the Kremlin is deliberately intensifying its attacks in order to thwart any diplomatic efforts. On the occasion of the latest heavy blow against the city of Pavlograd, the new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga emphasized to the media (information from interfax.com.ua) that Ukraine needs immediate additional supplies of air defense systems to protect the civilian population.

Underground schools with the support of Italy

In parallel with the diplomatic offensive in North America, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting in Paris with the head of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana. According to Stefanchuk's official profile on the X social network (reported by ukr.net), the two sides discussed the construction of a completely underground school in one of the frontline regions of Ukraine under joint patronage within the framework of the Shelter Coalition. The initiative aims to ensure physical safety and continuous learning for children in areas under constant shelling.