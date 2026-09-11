Student stabs another student and a cleaning lady at a school in Zagreb

A student injured another student and a female employee at a school in Zagreb with a sharp object, Croatian national television HRT reported, BTA reported.

The incident occurred at around 8 am this morning (9 am Bulgarian time) at the Electrical Engineering School in the Croatian capital. The injured were taken to hospital.

The Croatian Ministry of Health reported that the child had deeper lacerations, which required surgery. The employee had multiple superficial stab wounds. Both are in stable condition and their vital signs are intact.

The student who inflicted the wounds is under police supervision, HRT said. The police are inspecting the scene and investigating the case. According to unofficial information, both students are 15 years old. According to the Croatian portal "Index", the attacker was wearing a ski mask covering his head and face and was armed with a knife.

According to students, he attacked the other student, and a cleaning lady tried to intervene and protect him, after which she was stabbed. According to unofficial information, the two students had an argument the previous day, and the suspect then made a threat to the other student. The police have not yet confirmed this information.

After the incident, the students were released from classes and sent home, and their parents were called to pick them up from school.

A crisis team from the Ministry of Science, Education and Youth was sent to the school to provide psychological support to the students and staff. Representatives of the ministry and the Mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomašević, arrived at the scene.