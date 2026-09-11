The EU must significantly increase production of drones and missiles, said the European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius today. He attended the first meeting of military manufacturers from the EU and Ukraine, who will work together to implement new developments, BTA reported.

According to the European Commissioner, today Europe produces 1.5 million drones per year and should follow the example of Russia, where 10 million drones are produced per year. He insisted that Europe must also take into account that the annual Russian production of missiles is about 1,700 units.

Kubilius said that today's meeting of representatives of the Ukrainian and European military-industrial complexes is a historic step. We will accelerate joint production, we must shorten the time frame for introducing technological changes in this area, he added.

Russian provocations are increasing, the question is how to counter them in order to stop them, Kubilius pointed out. We are doing everything possible to end the war in Ukraine, he added.