Germany was shocked by the victory achieved by the “Alternative for Germany“ in Saxony-Anhalt. Is the trend reversing or is this simply part of the division between the Eastern and Western parts of the largest economy in the European Union.

The trend is similar to that in Western Germany, where it is at a slower pace. In Saxony-Anhalt, “Alternative for Germany“ took 44%, in Western Germany in almost every Bundesland it is between 22 and 25%.

This was said by Christian Schvarek, chairman of the “Conservative Society“ foundation, on the program “Offensive“ on NOVA NEWS. “Yes, we are still talking about a division between the two parts of Germany, but the general trend is for right-wing people in both parts to move towards “Alternative for Germany“, he specified.



Scandal in the Bundestag after the victory of “Alternative for Germany“



“I want someone to show me one thing that makes this party extremist, against the background of what was normal in all of Europe, including in Germany 20 years ago. No one can beat this gift to Russia and Putin that Merkel made with Nord Stream. “Alternative for Germany“ will have to try very hard to at least reach this gift. "How is this party different, in any way, from all the German parties of 15-20 years ago," commented Schwarek.



According to him, the entire shift of voters to the “Alternative for Germany“ in both East and West Germany represents the same process, namely staying in the center.



Will Europe change for the better after the victory of the “Alternative for Germany“



“The mainstream parties, especially the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), left the political center, moved to the liberals and the left, and their voters decided that they would stay in the same place. And they are starting to vote for the “Alternative for Germany“ because it is the only one that stands on the same positions that the CDU had 20 years ago. There is no wave of extremism“, pointed out Škvarek.



According to him, other parties in Germany are constantly trying to create a “sanitary cordon“ around “Alternative for Germany“, which is also happening throughout Europe around far-right parties. “Everywhere they are trying to address their rise without clarifying the reason for it“, commented Christian Škvarek.