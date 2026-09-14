Oil prices rise again due to attacks in the Middle East

Oil prices rose again on Monday, September 14. The reason for this is the new attacks by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia and Iran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters writes, Focus reports.

As the agency writes, Brent crude futures rose by $2.90 (2.77%), reaching $107.51 per barrel.

At the same time, WTI futures rose by $2.27 (2.27%) to $102.32 per barrel.

“Prices initially rose by more than 3% at the market opening“, the publication states.

The next price jump occurred against the background of the fact that on Sunday, Saudi Arabian state media published a video showing damage to buildings and a mosque, possibly as a result of a Houthi attack on the southern province of Jazan. Yemeni rebels also said they had struck a Saudi military base in the neighboring province.

In addition, the British maritime safety agency UKMTO reported on Sunday that a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by a shell, causing a fire and forcing the crew to evacuate.